GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives have identified a 20-year-old murder victim found dead in Garland on November 17. Iram Alejandro Sanchez Velazquez of Dallas was found dead in a Nissan Altima that had been flipped over.
Garland Police and Fire found him at 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Rosewood Hills Drive. When they removed the victim’s body, officers and paramedics observed that he had gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No suspects have yet been identified.
This is an active investigation, and homicide detectives are asking if anyone has information regarding the shooting to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crimestoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or online at garlandcrimestoppers.org.