FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – While many would-be homebuyers are settling into a their holiday schedules of travel, parties, and time with family, real estate experts say now is the time for a previously unsuccessful home buyer to strike.

They say the fact that so many people are putting off their home searches until next year means there is less competition currently, and that could make it a lot easier for a buyer to land a new home.

Michael Coburn, the owner and broker of Re/Max Town and Country in Allen said, “Right now you’re going to have a chance where sellers are going to be more apt to give you time to do an inspection, a lot less chances of being in a bidding war like we were 3-4-5-6 months ago with 15 to 20 officers now there may just be a few.”

He said the reality is many home buyers just don’t have their head in the game during the holidays, so it allows for those who do to find a potential buy without the competition.

“Here in lies the advantage for the buyer who is willing to go now,” said Coburn.

While fewer buyers is a good thing for challenged shoppers, he said even better is that sellers are more inclined to make deals with those who do come around during the holidays.

“Sellers that are on the market during the Thanksgiving, Christmas, News Years holiday, they are much more motivated. So they are going to be a lot more flexible on terms,” he said.

If you’re still in the market for a home, experts say don’t get to cozy and comfortable during the holidays, because you may finally find that house you’ve been looking for in the next month or two if you stay in the hunt.