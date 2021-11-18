Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial Live Streaming Coverage Continues Thursday From The Courtroom
By CBSDFW.com Staff
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – On November 17 the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to 13 US service members killed in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport in August, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bill was unanimously passed by the House in late October, two months after the service members were killed as they assisted with the US’ military evacuation from Afghanistan.

“The American servicemembers went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan,” the legislation says.

The service members, including one from Texas, were among the dozens of people killed in the suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, which ISIS-K claimed credit for.

The 13 service members were identified as:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

