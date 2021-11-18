SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal civil rights investigation into Carroll ISD has led to accusations and political threats from a North Texas congresswoman.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne says the Biden administration is using the probe to target Southlake’s conservative leadership

She’s accusing the administration of weaponizing the Department of Education and announced Thursday, Nov. 18, she is planning her own inquiry into how this investigation into Carroll ISD originated.

RELATED: Southlake Mayor Calls Department Of Education’s Probe Into Discrimination At Carroll ISD A ‘Costly Distraction’

Citing the school district’s “exemplary rating” by the Texas Education Agency and “zero percent dropout rate,” Rep. Van Duyne attacked the validity of a federal civil rights investigation of Carroll ISD.

She says it’s because of the district’s public opposition to teaching critical race theory.

“Voting against Democrats and liberal policies is not illegal and does not warrant a federal investigation, and I stand with parents, students, and local leaders to shine a light on this overreach. I am conducting my own investigation into this egregious weaponization of federal resources designed to intimidate and punish parents,” she said in a statement.

Van Duyne wants to know what initiated the civil rights probe and how much it will cost.

Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter released a video statement today saying the 3 race and gender complaints that will be investigated were filed back in the spring by an advocacy group.

He says the district has made changes since then.

“We don’t tolerate discrimination or harassment or bullying because we will not tolerate it and we feel like what we’ve put in place will address many of the concerns that I heard,” said Superintendent Ledbetter.

The superintendent said he will listen to any recommendations that come from the investigation.

Both U.S. Senators from Texas, Cruz and Cornyn, have signed Van Duyne’s letter to the Department of Education questioning whether political motives are driving it.