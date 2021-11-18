TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The video showing a customer throwing hot soup on a cashier at a Texas restaurant has gone viral. Now the woman caught on tape has been arrested.
The video is from the Sol De Jalisco Mexican restaurant in Temple.
Amanda Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
According to police, in the video Martinez picks up an order from the restaurant but returns upset that her soup was so hot, it melted the plastic cover on the container. Restaurant manager Jannelle Broland speaks with Martinez and allegedly offers to try and correct the problem when Martinez continued with a tirade that ended with her throwing the soup into Broland’s face and storming out.
By the time the assault occurred Broland said the soup was nearly as hot as when first served, but did contain spices burned her eyes and caused her nose to bleed.
Martinez was taken to Bell County Jail on held on a $5,000 bond.
In addition to the criminal charges, Martinez has reportedly been banned from the restaurant.