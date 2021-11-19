Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial - Jury Deliberations Continue - Live Streaming Coverage When Court Session Resumes
Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
1 hour ago
‘Hopelessly Deadlocked’ Jury In Capital Murder Trial Of Accused Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Urged To Keep Deliberating
Judge Raquel "Rocky" Jones denied a request from the defense to declare a mistrial.
2 hours ago
Texas Jury Appears Split In Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Murder Trial
Texas Jury Appears Split In Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Murder Trial
2 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
CBS+
The I-Team
Latest Headlines
Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty On All Charges From Kenosha Shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Police Respond To Student 'Disruption' During 'Planned Demonstration' At Little Elm High School
Little Elm Police responded to a "disruption" at Little Elm High School late this morning.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Gardening 101
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
1 hour ago
Weather Stories
Baby, It’s Cold Outside... But Not For Long
The same clouds that are keeping us refrigerated Thursday will clear out tonight, essentially pulling the blanket off and allowing temperatures to drop to the coldest readings so far this season.
Cold Front Coming For North Texas With 'Sharp Temperature Gradient'
We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours on Tuesday.
Severe Storms Rattle North Texas, Wind Advisory Wednesday Afternoon | Latest Alerts
These storms could produce isolated tornadoes but more likely the severe threat will be large hail and damaging winds.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Elliott, Cowboys Get Back On Track With 43-3 Rout Of Falcons
Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns, Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt for a score a week after touching one kept Dallas from getting the ball, and the Cowboys routed the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 on Sunday.
Rangers
Former Texas Rangers GM And Oldest Living Former Major Leaguer Eddie Robinson Passes Away At 100
Robinson began his career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as GM of both the Atlanta Braves as well as the Rangers.
Mavericks
Mavericks Come Up Short In The Chi As Ball, LaVine Lead Bulls Past Dallas 117-107
Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers and Zach LaVine scored 23 points, powering the Bulls to victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Stars
First Cuban American NHL Player Al Montoya Joins Dallas Stars As Director Of Community Outreach
His hope is to inspire other Hispanic and Latin American people to score big in a sport where there's a need for more representation.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
1 hour ago
‘Hopelessly Deadlocked’ Jury In Capital Murder Trial Of Accused Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Urged To Keep Deliberating
Judge Raquel "Rocky" Jones denied a request from the defense to declare a mistrial.
2 hours ago
Texas Jury Appears Split In Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Murder Trial
Texas Jury Appears Split In Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Murder Trial
2 hours ago
Best Of
Best Of
Mick Jagger 'Out And About' In Dallas; Rolling Stones Playing Cotton Bowl Tonight
The Rolling Stones are playing at the Cotton Bowl tonight, November 2 in Dallas but before they take the stage, iconic front man Mick Jagger took in sights around Dallas.
Do You Buy Extra Candy For Halloween So You Can Eat More? Better Do The Math
How sneaky is your family and is there even a way to figure out how to buy the proper amount of candy for your Halloween activities?
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?
Darrel Williams will take over for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield, but will he see the football enough to make a difference?
E.S.P Video
Eat See Play in Denton
Exploring on West 7th in Fort Worth
EAT SEE PLAY: Mutts Canine Cantina
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Jobs
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
TSA Emphasizes Preparedness For Thanksgiving Travel
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised travelers to expect heavy traffic this holiday season in advance of Thanksgiving.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS+
CBSN Dallas - Ft. Worth
Watch Now
Dallas County Health And Human Services Offering Flu Shots
By
CBSDFW.com Staff
November 19, 2021 at 12:03 pm
CBSDFW.com
Staff
The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who along with our many CBS 11 reporters, bring you content on CBSDFW.com.
More from
CBSDFW.com Staff