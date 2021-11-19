DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.
On November 14, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2121 52nd Street that led to one victim's death. Police have yet to identify the victim.
The suspect has now been identified as 32-year-old Darius Lamar Waters.
Dallas Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with tips on Waters’ whereabouts can please Agent Chelsea Whitaker #9095 of the US Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-557-9314 or chelsea.whitaker@dallascityhall.com