NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport say they are ready to provide service to more than 2.3 million customers between November 18 and November 29.
The numbers mark an increase of nearly 70% from the same time period last year and is approximately 95% of the volume experienced in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the increase in air travel, customers are being encouraged to take advantage of the following travel tips to ensure they travel confidently through DFW Airport.
- Plan ahead and arrive early. The holidays always are a busy time at DFW Airport and customers should plan to arrive early to ensure ample time to navigate through security and to their gate. It’s recommended that customers arrive no later than 2 hours before a domestic flight or 3 hours before an international flight.
- Download the DFW Airport Mobile App — (for iOS and Android devices). The mobile app provides customers with the information needed to make the most of their time at DFW Airport. Customers can view current wait times at each security checkpoint throughout DFW Airport’s five terminals.
- Consider all DFW Airport parking options. Customers can select from valet, terminal, and express parking options. If a customer’s first choice of terminal parking is unavailable, DFW Guest Assistance will direct them to the next available parking options. Customers who booked their holiday parking in advance through DFW’s Prepaid Parking website will be able to modify or cancel their parking reservation with as little as 1-hour notice before the start of their trip. Customers can access all terminals through Terminal Link shuttles and Skylink. Terminal Link shuttles are designated on the curbside and Skylink can be accessed once through security. The average travel time between terminals is 2 to 3 minutes.