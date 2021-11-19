GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Grand Prairie ISD staff and students put up pink bows Friday, Nov. 19 at Dubiski Career High School in honor of Madison Dubiski who was killed in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival Travis Scott concert in Houston on Nov. 5.

Madison, 23 was the granddaughter of John Dubiski, a long-time GPISD educator and namesake of the John A. Dubiski Career High School.

Madison’s father, Brian, graduated from Grand Prairie High School in 1987.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dubiski family and their many friends in Grand Prairie ISD,” the school district said in a news release.

Madison graduated in 2017 from Cy-Fair High School near Houston.

Friends told the Houston Chronicle she was the kind of person who lit up a room.

She was a varsity cheerleader and member of National Charity League, a community service organization for mothers and their daughters who are in grades 7 through 12.

Madison and her younger brother, Ty Dubiski — a fellow Cy-Fair Bobcat, class of 2019 — attended the 2021 Astroworld Festival together.

During headliner Travis Scott’s performance, the siblings reportedly got separated.

Madison was one of the 10 who died when the sold-out crowd of 50,000 surged the main stage in early November.