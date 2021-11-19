LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm Police responded to a disturbance at Little Elm High School late this morning.
According to Little Elm ISD, students who were participating in a planned student walkout behaved "in a way that caused a major disruption."
Four juvenile students were arrested for allegedly assaulting Little Elm Police Department officers.
"Administrators, School Resource Police Officers, and Little Elm Police quickly responded to calm things down," said officials from the district.
They went on to say in a later statement that the demonstration “was a result of a social media post the day before that contained inaccurate information regarding an incident that happened a month ago. At this time, everything is calm at the high school and we are resuming the school day.”
Currently, there are no reports about students being injured or receiving medical attention.
An Erin Mudie, Little Elm Police Public Information Officer said they were not aware of any students being tased.