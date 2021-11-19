LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents were lining to pick up students after Little Elm Police responded to a disturbance at Little Elm High School late Friday morning, November 19.

According to Little Elm ISD, students who were participating in a planned student walkout behaved “in a way that caused a major disruption.”

Social media video showed the activity on campus as police approached students deploying pepper spray. A Taser appeared to be used on at least one student in the video.

Four juvenile students were arrested for allegedly assaulting Little Elm Police Department officers.

“Administrators, School Resource Police Officers, and Little Elm Police quickly responded to calm things down,” said officials from the district.

Student witnesses said that the walkout was in response to the way the high school administration handled a recent sexual assault allegation made by a student.

However, high school officials said the allegations were unfounded and based on a misleading social media post.

They said that the demonstration “was a result of a social media post the day before that contained inaccurate information regarding an incident that happened a month ago. At this time, everything is calm at the high school and we are resuming the school day.”

The protest ended when police officers began using pepper spray on students. Student witnesses also claimed that at least one student was tased.

Erin Mudie, a Little Elm Police Public Information Officer, said they were not aware of any students being Tased but video on social media indicates that a Taser may have been deployed.

CBS 11’s Brian New reports several parents said they will be attending a school board meeting on December 13 to get answers as to how a planned student protest ended with police using pepper spray and a Taser on students.