BIG SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A high school band director was one of three men killed in a fiery West Texas crash involving a school bus Friday.
The bus was taking members of the Andrews High School band to a playoff football game when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 20.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Woman Sexually Assaulted On Dallas Walking Trail
On Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Baker said the band’s director, 53-year-old Darin Johns, died from his injuries.
READ MORE: Conflict Over Abortion Laws Won't Abate If Roe v. Wade Falls
Bus driver Marc Elbert Boswell and the driver of the pickup truck, Nathan Haile, also died as a result of the crash.
Baker said two of the 25 students on the bus were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
It is still unknown why Haile was driving the wrong way and this remains a developing story.MORE NEWS: Texas, Other Southern States Asked To Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)