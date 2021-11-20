Landry Awards2021 Landry Award Finalists Announced | Details Here
By CBSDFW.com Staff
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion is imperiled as never before.

Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases, there will be no monolithic, nationwide change.

Instead, the fractious state-by-state battle over abortion access will continue.

The demise of Roe v. Wade would return abortion policymaking to the states.

At least 20 Republican-governed states would likely impose sweeping bans; perhaps 15 Democratic-governed states would reaffirm their strong support for abortion access.

