DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help in locating a critically missing 72-year-old man named Marvin Brackeen.
Police said that Brackeen was last seen on November 20 at about 12:30 p.m. in the 13900 block of Skyfrost Drive.
He might be confused and in need of assistance.
Brackeen is a white man with gray balding hair and brown eyes who is about 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a gray and white baseball cape, white polo shirt with red sleeves, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.
Police are asking anyone with information on Brackeen’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.