COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for three touchdowns before halftime, and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to a 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M.
Texas A&M easily bounced back from last week's loss at Ole Miss.
Prairie View, an FCS school that plays in the SWAC, just couldn’t keep up with the Aggies.
Texas A&M led 38-0 after a dominant first half by Achane and Spiller.
It also limited Prairie View to 2 yards passing before the break.
The Aggies play again on November 27, when they face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.
