DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a woman was sexually assaulted on a Dallas walking trail Friday night.
At approximately 11 p.m. Nov. 19, officials said a woman was walking through Katie Jackson Park near the apartments located at 4911 Haverwood Ln., when an unknown black male suspect engaged her in conversation.READ MORE: Conflict Over Abortion Laws Won't Abate If Roe v. Wade Falls
Officials said during the encounter, the suspect “overpowered the victim and sexually assaulted her.”
The suspect was described as being 45 to 50 years old with a black beard containing “noticeable gray hairs.” He was also wearing a dark-colored hoodie at the time of the incident.READ MORE: Texas, Other Southern States Asked To Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings
The woman — who has not been identified — was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time “but does not appear to be life-threatening,” police said.
No additional offenses have been reported at this time.
Residents are asked to contact the Dallas Police Department if they see “any suspicious persons matching the suspect description.” Anyone with information about this crime can also call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.MORE NEWS: Long Time Dallas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson Announces Retirement
This is an ongoing investigation.