DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said early Sunday morning that they had located a missing man and that he is safe.
On November 21 at 6:30 a.m., police officials said 72-year-old Marvin Brackeen was no longer missing and was not in danger.
The night before, Dallas Police had asked the public for help in locating Brackeen, who was described as “critically missing.”
Police said that Brackeen went missing after being seen on November 20 at about 12:30 p.m. in the 13900 block of Skyfrost Drive.