ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM) – El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents seized more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine in a black Nissan sedan with Mexican license plates traveling on New Mexico Highway 70.
There were two people inside the car along with 51 separate packages of methamphetamine wrapped in brown plastic and concealed throughout the vehicle.
"Border Patrol Agents assigned to immigration checkpoint operations have the vital responsibility of interdicting persons who have entered our country illegally attempting to egress away from the border area further into the United States." said El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chavez. "While exercising this authority, our Border Patrol Agents regularly seize narcotics quickly disrupting the illicit activity by Transnational Criminal Organizations operating in our West Texas and New Mexico region."
In Fiscal Year 2021, 802 pounds of methamphetamine was encountered in the El Paso Sector, according to U.S. Customs & Border Protection. In total, they have seen a 133% increase in methamphetamine seizures compared to prior years.