HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities say a suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. K.R. Benoit says the 13-mile chase began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a deputy spotted a white truck driving erratically.READ MORE: Airline Worker Fatally Shot At El Paso Airport Parking Lot
The driver of the truck ignored a request by the deputy to pull over and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of up 100 mph.
The chase ended after the driver stopped his truck in a parking lot and got out of his vehicle while holding an infant.READ MORE: Dallas Detectives Investigating After Man Fatally Shot On Garrison Street
Deputies found three other children in the truck, with the oldest being 8 years old.
No injuries were reported. The driver is facing several possible charges.MORE NEWS: Update: Dallas Police Safely Locate Missing 72-Year-Old Marvin Brackeen
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)