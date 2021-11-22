SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The three people killed when their vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning, Nov. 21 were 14, 15 and 16 years old, Sanger Police said on Monday.

One adult survivor is 18 and the surviving driver is 14.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sanger officers responded to a call regarding possible vehicle burglaries.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle, a white, Ford extended cab truck, in the 300 block of North 5th Street.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect took off.

In the suspect’s attempt to elude, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in the 700 block of South 5th Street, resulting in the death of three of the five people in the truck.

The driver and all passengers were from areas in North Texas outside of Sanger.

At least one of the occupants had ties to Sanger.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has notified all of the deceased next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation with pending charges, Sanger Police said Monday.