JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Andrews High School, Bus Crash, deadly bus crash, School Bus Crash, Texas

BIG SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A high school band director was one of three men killed in a fiery West Texas crash involving a school bus Friday.

The bus was taking members of the Andrews High School band to a football playoff game when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 20.

READ MORE: 5 Dead, Dozens Hurt After SUV Plows Into Marchers At Wisconsin Holiday Parade

On Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Baker said the band’s director, 53-year-old Darin Johns, died from his injuries.

Darin Johns (Source: Andrews High School website)

Bus driver Marc Elbert Boswell and the driver of the pickup truck, Nathan Haile, also died as a result of the crash.

READ MORE: At Dallas Rally, Beto O'Rourke & Supporters See The Political Center As His Path To Victory

Baker said two of the 25 students on the bus were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

It is still unknown why Haile was driving the wrong way.

The football playoff will go on despite the tragedy with Andrews High playing Springtown Monday afternoon in Sweetwater. The Sweetwater High band will step in and perform the Andrews band.

MORE NEWS: 'Keeping The Christmas Magic,' Annual Fort Worth Parade Of Lights ‘Making Spirits Bright’ Too

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBSDFW.com Staff