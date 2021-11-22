BIG SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A high school band director was one of three men killed in a fiery West Texas crash involving a school bus Friday.

The bus was taking members of the Andrews High School band to a football playoff game when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 20.

On Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Baker said the band’s director, 53-year-old Darin Johns, died from his injuries.

Bus driver Marc Elbert Boswell and the driver of the pickup truck, Nathan Haile, also died as a result of the crash.

Baker said two of the 25 students on the bus were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

It is still unknown why Haile was driving the wrong way.

The Sweetwater High School band will play in place of the Mighty Mustang Marching Band at the Area playoff game. Thank you to the many schools who volunteered. We cannot thank you enough for your generosity. #MustangPride pic.twitter.com/KBxm6pqw5T — Andrews ISD (@Andrews_ISD) November 21, 2021

The football playoff will go on despite the tragedy with Andrews High playing Springtown Monday afternoon in Sweetwater. The Sweetwater High band will step in and perform the Andrews band.

