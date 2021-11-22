FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The former 2015 Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, is sharing her story of survival and overcoming odds after reaching a major milestone in North Texas recently.

Blanek lost her leg after a tragic roadside crash in February of 2021.

She had been driving on a highway outside of Waco when she drove up on a rollover wreck.

Blanek stopped her car and got out to help rescue two little girls.

Just as she was helping she was struck by an oncoming car.

Blanek said she was in an ICU for almost a week, and woke up to realize her leg had been amputated.

“Waking up in the ICU was probably the scariest that I had ever been through,” she said.

Nine weeks ago she began a rigorous physical training program at a specialized gym in Carrollton, where like other disabled athletes and amputees, she committed to becoming stronger mentally and physically.

On the day CBS 11met Blanek, she completed her program with a final workout and celebratory ringing of a large bell symbolizing another goal met.

“My goal throughout this entire journey has been to get my life back, and to not let this injury and amputation define me,” she said.

Her trainers at the Adaptive Training Foundation agreed she was an inspiration to all of them.

Her personal coach Luke Milton said, “She has smashed any boundaries she had on herself and we are all so proud of her. She is crushing this.”

Blanek said she doesn’t dwell on why this happened to her anymore and instead is ready to live the best life she can despite having gone through a near-death experience.

“I am a new Jamie, and this Jamie can have a huge life,” she said. “It can be so fulfilling and I can do so much more with my story and with who I am and what I want to do. I have to be positive. I am a positive person.”

Blanek said she is most looking forward to getting back to charity work and the family catering business as soon as she gets back home to Waco.