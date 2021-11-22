MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday, Nov. 22 it will celebrate the 35th edition of the annual Christmas in the Park, on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Westlake Park, 601 Gross Road.
The family-friendly event features holiday décor, community musical and dance performances, festive activities, a lighted parade, and a fireworks finale.
“This is the longest running special event in the history of Mesquite. It has become a tradition for a generation of families in our community,” said Elizabeth Harrell, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are honored to be able to celebrate the holidays with our citizens for the 35th consecutive year by hosting Christmas in the Park. It is designed to be a low-cost holiday event for the community.”
Parking and admission is free.
Traditional favorites of the event will feature free activities including story time with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa for people and pets, roasting marshmallows on the yule log and Rudolph’s Reindeer Games for kids.
Each evening ends with the “Here Comes Christmas” lighted parade followed by a fireworks finale at 7 p.m.
Activity wristbands can be purchased for $10 each for carnival rides, inflatables, and other games.
Concessionaires will be at the event to sell a variety of festive foods and treats.
For more information click here or call 972-216-6260.