(CBSDFW.COM) – East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert is the latest Republican to announce he’s running to try to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March 1, 2022 primary.
Gohmert told supporters on YouTube channel Monday night, Nov. 22 he’s raised the $1 million he said he needed to begin the campaign.
He said on Twitter, “Texas I am officially running to be your next Attorney General and will enforce the rule of law.”
He said on YouTube, “A priority will be election integrity so that every legal vote counts.”
In addition to the incumbent Paxton, Gohmert will face Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Fort Worth State. Rep. Matt Krause and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman in the Republican primary.
Three Democrats have said they are running for Attorney General: Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt, former ACLU Staff Attorney Rochelle Garza, and former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski.