DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe had more than Thursday afternoon’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on his mind Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The first-year Cowboy gave back to his community in the form of providing 79 local families (79 is his jersey number) everything they need for their Thanksgiving dinners.
Nsekhe gave out free turkeys and side dishes for families in need outside his new Headquarters Dallas nightclub.
Each family received a full Thanksgiving feast including a 17-pound turkey, stuffing, corn, macaroni & cheese, muffin mix, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes, all pre-bagged to prepare at home on Thanksgiving.
“I wanted to make sure these families didn’t have to worry about how they were going to feed their kids this Thanksgiving,” said Nsekhe. “It was really great to meet the families today and give back to the community I grew up in and play football for now.”
The Thanksgiving Giveaway was presented by the Ty Nsekhe Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit the 10-year NFL pro established in 2017 to support community needs and empower and enhance the lives of youth through mentorship, scholarships and programs designed to inspire and motivate young people to achieve their dreams.