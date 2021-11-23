AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially filed for re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“I want you to know I’m running for re-election to protect and secure our border. I’m running for re-election to support our police officers in the great State of Texas. And I’m running to ensure Texas remains a job-creating machine,” he said in a video on Twitter, flanked by his family and a group of campaign volunteers.
Today I filed for re-election!
We must continue to secure our border, support our police, & keep Texas a job creation machine.
With your help, Texas will remain the best state in America. pic.twitter.com/Do9GIJ9ESR
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 23, 2021
Gov. Abbott faces opponents in the March 1, 2022 Republican primary.
Former Florida congressman and Texas GOP Chair Allen West and former State Senator Don Huffines are the two conservatives hoping to unseat Gov. Abbott.
On the Democratic side, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke who lost in his run for U.S. Senate in 2016 and President in 2020, announced his candidacy for Texas Governor last week..