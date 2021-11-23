(CBSDFW.COM) – There are a myriad of ways to prepare a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Now, there are three new recipes to make your turkey look and taste like your favorite hot dog.

After mac & cheese and dessert-inspired turkeys in previous years, Reynolds Wrap said it is giving this year’s Thanksgiving recipe an all-American spin.

Enter Turkey Dogs: a trio of recipes for your bird influenced by three popular hot dog styles.

The Chicago-Style Turkey Dog is a mustard-lover’s dream. This turkey gets its unique yellow color after being rubbed with a combination of celery salt and ground mustard and glazed in yellow mustard. Cooked under a tent of sturdy Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, the finished bird is basted in a fresh coat of the mustard glaze before being served over a bed of pickle spears, chopped onions, sport peppers and tomato slices. Hold the ketchup.

The New York-Style Turkey Dog packs some serious flavor with a zesty onion powder rub. This recipe is for the ketchup fans, with a bright-red glaze made from the classic condiment. Cook to perfection with Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil and top with sauerkraut, homemade onion sauce and spicy brown mustard for a New York touch.

The Chili Cheese Turkey Dog takes its inspiration from one of the nation’s most indulgent hot dog styles. Coat the bird in a chili powder rub that’s full of flavor and bold spices and wrap it in Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil for an evenly cooked and juicy turkey. Top the finished bird with shredded cheese, onions and sliced jalapeños for that classic chili cheese dog flavor.

“We know that people are just as passionate about how they enjoy their hot dogs as they are about their classic Thanksgiving turkey,” said Emanuel De Luca, Senior Brand Manager, Reynolds Consumer Products. “So we’re making this Thanksgiving the most fun yet by tapping into this passion with three Turkey Dog recipes that are sure to inspire debates as intense as whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich.”

Click here for the recipes.