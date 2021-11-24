DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police officers are cracking down on drinking and driving as the holiday season kicks off. Beginning November 24 police will be scattered throughout the city, in frequent DWI hot spots, in an effort to prevent accidents.
According to the Dallas DWI Task Force, its predicted that 3.6 million people will drive to their Thanksgiving destination this year.READ MORE: Trusted Travel Programs - Which Should You Choose?
There is always an increase in serious accidents due to intoxicated drivers during the holidays.READ MORE: Dallas County Says Millions Of Dollars Are Available To Help Residents Facing Eviction
The Task Force says they’ve partnered with Uber this year so folks can make it home safely and save you a few dollars for your ride.
“If you pledge not to drink and drive you can get a code and get a $10 discount in your next Uber during the holiday season,” Commissioner Elba Garcia said.MORE NEWS: Dallas Cowboys' #79 Ty Nsekhe Provides Thanksgiving Meals For 79 Needy Families
If you plan to go out and drink, police are asking that you please consider these tips:
- Always have a designated driver
- Call a taxi or download a rideshare app on your phone
- If visiting a friend or relative, stay overnight
- Never enter a vehicle with someone who has been drinking
- Consider drinking non-alcoholic beverages
- Take away the keys from those who have been drinking