HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Houston said an off-duty officer in uniform who was working an extra security job at a Home Depot was dragged about 100 feet by a theft suspect’s vehicle, KTRK-TV reported on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
According to police, the officer fired at least one shot as she was being dragged by the vehicle going in reverse in the parking lot in the area of the Gulf Freeway and Woodridge around 10:20 a.m.
The officer held on to the passenger side door of the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
The officer, who was not immediately identified, was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Before the parking lot incident, police said the store’s loss prevention officer confronted the suspect when he tried to push his cart outside without paying, resulting in shoving between the two.
The suspect, believed to have stole construction cable from the store, has not been arrested.