LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — They blew a 10-point lead and it would have been understandable if the Dallas Mavericks folded in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers. But Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Dončić weren’t about to let that happen… dominating the game in the final five minutes.

Porzingis scored 30 points, including six in overtime, and Luka had 26 in his return to the lineup as the Mavericks defeated the Clippers 112-104 on Tuesday night.

“For a second you are disappointed because we should have finished them off (in regulation), but I think we are growing mentally as a team,” said Porzingis, who has scored 20 or more points in a career-high seven straight games. “We realized it was five more minutes and we went out there and proved we are the superior team.”

The Mavericks were up 102-92 late in the fourth quarter before the Clippers scored 11 of the final 12 points to force overtime, including a 3-pointer by Paul George at the buzzer.

“That second felt like it was forever. Guess I just got free and let it fly,” George said.

Dallas, though, put up the first seven points of overtime and outscored Los Angeles 9-1 to snap a three-game skid that included a six-point loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Luka, who missed the past three games due to left knee and ankle sprains, also had nine rebounds and nine assists in 41 minutes.

Dallas trailed by six at halftime but scored 38 points in the third quarter to grab an 80-76 advantage going into the final 12 minutes. Luka had 15 points in the period and four assists that resulted in 10 additional Mavericks points.

“Overtime in the first game back? That’s tough. But we got the win and I am happy,” Luka said.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd was happy with the way his two stars played, especially Porzingis, who made all 10 of his free throws in 40 minutes of action.

“He’s playing at a very high level. He didn’t force anything. Sometimes when a star player comes back others might change their game but he didn’t,” Kidd said. “Luca’s prep work the past two days was at a high level. He has a great feel and there’s a big trust that the other guys were going to make plays.”

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 31 points, his most in 2 1/2 seasons with the team. George scored 26.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining to get LA within 102-100. George then fouled Maxi Kleber with 1.9 seconds remaining. Kleber made his first free throw, but missed the second. George grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.1 seconds remaining.

After the Clippers moved the ball to midcourt, Terance Mann passed to George, who hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to send it to overtime.

“We wanted a catch-and-shoot. Terance made a good pass and he made a big shot for us,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

The teams were facing each other for the second time in three days and things got chippy at times. Luka received a technical foul late in the first quarter for taunting Mann. The two teams — who don’t meet again until February — don’t have many warm feelings toward each other after a contentious first-round playoff series last season that the Clippers won in seven games after trailing 3-1.

