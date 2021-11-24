DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Although the holiday season is a joyous time filled with great food and happy celebrations, the SPCA of Texas is reminding Texans to keep their pets safe this Thanksgiving with a few helpful tips.
- Pet owners should be especially careful with bones from any type of fowl. Bones from birds like turkeys, chickens, geese, and ducks can splinter and puncture internal organs or choke an animal to death. The SPCA says that to be extra safe, it is best to keep a lid on trash containers.
- Texans should protect their furry friends from other foods that can be toxic for them. This includes fatty foods, anything with chocolate, and other foods like onions, grapes, alcohol, and coffee.
- Remember to take regular walks with your pets.
- Spend time with your pet by scheduling play dates with their friends or by taking them to the local dog park.
- Keep your pet safe from open flames by keeping candles up high and putting a screen over the fireplace.
- Let your guests know you have a pet, especially if your pet is a “door dasher.”
- Make sure your pets are spayed or neutered, have updated tags at all times, and are fully vaccinated. The SPCA also recommends microchipping your pets in case they get lost.
The SPCA offers resources for making an appointment to spay, neuter, or vaccinate pets on their website.
By keeping these helpful tips in mind, Texans can be sure that they and their furry friends have a Thanksgiving full of happy memories.