GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday, families will gather to celebrate what they have and what they can be the thankful for.

For a growing number of them, it’s life itself after surviving severe bouts with COVID-19.

Sue and Billy Szendrey will be sitting in their favorite chairs on Thanksgiving and that’s enough for this couple who have been through so much.

“I’m thankful now that when I look over he is there because he wasn’t there for a very long time,” said Sue.

For four months last year, Billy was away from his chair and on a hospital bed clinging to life because of COVID-19.

He spent seven weeks on a ventilator and only today reached an important milestone, 16 months after leaving the hospital.

“I just today completed my therapy at Baylor Scott and White here in Grapevine,” said Billy.

The 65-year-old had to relearn how to stand up and later train his legs to walk again.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, he will gather for his first time in two years for a Thanksgiving dinner that includes his wife kids and extended family.

“I just want to be able to say how thankful I am that we are as a family of four that we are still a family of four after what he went through,” said Sue.

“I feel terrific,” said Billy. “My lung function has gone from below 60% to approaching 75%.”

Billy has yet to regain full use of his right hand.

No one would blame him for being resentful and asking, ‘why me?’

But he’s is only counting his blessings knowing how long COVID-19 is affecting others.

“They still have breathing problems, they can’t walk they can’t really get around and I’m beyond that so that’s what I’m really grateful for,” said Billy.

And to be back in his chair next to his wife of 32 years.