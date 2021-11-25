HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All three suspects linked to the homicides on Monday, Nov. 15. near the basketball courts in Haltom City’s North Park are now in custody charged with capital murder.
On juvenile was arrested on Monday, Nov. 22.
The second suspect, 17-year-old Rylin Montgomery turned himself in on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and is being held in the Tarrant CountyJail on a $750,000 bond.
The last suspect, another juvenile boy, was arrested Thursday morning by the El Paso Police Department.
Daijhuan Jones, 16, of North Richland Hills and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, of Haltom City were identified last Tuesday, Nov. 16, as the victims.
“Over the last 10 days. officers and detectives have worked tirelessly to piece together this horrific tragedy,” Haltom City Police said in a news release. “They used all available resources and partnered with other agencies, including the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, to apprehend these three subjects. Today we are thankful. but there is still work to be done. We hope this news brings a bit of peace to the victim’s families and those affected by these senseless acts.”
Details on a motive and how the suspects and victims knew each other have yet to be explained.