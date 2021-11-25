ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texan homeless veteran has landed his dream job, and his story was told during the Dallas Cowboys game Thursday, Nov. 25.
In a halftime video from Ford Motor Company, James Brown, an Air Force veteran who faced challenges upon his return, including homelessness, was delivered the good news.
Dallas Cowboys players Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb joined Ford Motor Company and the Salvation Army to inform Brown by phone he will receive a two-year scholarship for the Ford ASSET program to become a licensed technician and have a guaranteed job with Sam Pack's Five Star Ford of Carrollton.
The Salvation Army gave Brown the opportunity for a warm and safe home, and the ability to start focusing on what he needs to achieve success.
Brown has already begun his Ford technician training.