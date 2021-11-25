DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation driving prices up and supply chain issues making items harder to get, many people have already started making their holiday purchases.

Across North Texas Thursday, there were empty parking lots at major retailers that are usually open on Thanksgiving Day and only a handful of stores, like Big Lots, were open.

Steven Evans picked up a few items.

“Christmas stuff, sweatpants. The prices were pretty good!” he said. “Twenty-percent off.”

Stacy Holwerda also made some purchases.

“I just got some wrapping paper for my little girl,” she said. “Baby shark because she loves baby shark and some boxes.”

The majority of her holiday shopping is already complete.

“I do it all year long,” she said. “While I’m out and about and I see something for someone, I get it then while I can and so then when the holiday comes up I’m ready to go.”

A recent survey from the consulting firm Deloitte shows this year roughly 70% of shoppers surveyed started their holiday shopping back in late October and about 80% of their budgets are expected to be spent by the end of the Thanksgiving period.

Online “out of stock messages” are up 260% this month, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

“Retailers are going to have a lot of trouble restocking things this year,” RetailMeNot‘s Kristin McGrath said.

Evans said not only does being here in person give him access to good deal, but it guarantees he gets the items he’s looking for before Black Friday.

“They will be packed tomorrow,” he said.