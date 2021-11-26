Landry AwardsVOTE NOW | 2021 Landry Awards | Details Here
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:City of Garland, Crime, DFW News, Garland, Ram Hel, Shalom Thang

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police arrested Ram Hel, 26, in connection to the Nov. 25 stabbing death of Shalom Thang, 27.

Ram Hel, 26 (credit: Garland Police Department)

Thang was found injured in his driveway in the 1100 block of Sam Houston Drive. Garland Fire Paramedics arrived and transported Thang, to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide investigators said they responded to the scene and began investigating Thang’s death as a murder.

Detectives learned Hel allegedly stabbed Thang after a disturbance at the home.

Hel was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently in the Garland Detention Center with no bond set.

The investigation remains active.

