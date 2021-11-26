GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police arrested Ram Hel, 26, in connection to the Nov. 25 stabbing death of Shalom Thang, 27.
READ MORE: Happy Black Friday! Experts Predict 159 Million People Ready To Shop This Weekend
Thang was found injured in his driveway in the 1100 block of Sam Houston Drive. Garland Fire Paramedics arrived and transported Thang, to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Homicide investigators said they responded to the scene and began investigating Thang’s death as a murder.READ MORE: Nonprofit Brings War Veterans And Former Pro Athletes Together To Help Each Other
Detectives learned Hel allegedly stabbed Thang after a disturbance at the home.
Hel was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently in the Garland Detention Center with no bond set.MORE NEWS: North Texas Shoppers Prepare To Take What They Can Get On Black Friday
The investigation remains active.