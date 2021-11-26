DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400 career goals, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1.
READ MORE: Small Business Saturday Offers North Texans Another Day Of Deals And Steals
Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger earned the win despite missing the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head.READ MORE: Happy Black Friday! Experts Predict 159 Million People Ready To Shop This Weekend
Oettinger returned in the third period after being relieved by Braden Holtby.
Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.MORE NEWS: Missing Canadian Aaron Tschritter Last Seen In Deep Ellum Came For Cowboys Game, Never Made It
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)