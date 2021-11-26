DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re not shopped out yet, tomorrow offers another day of deals and steals. However, now the focus shifts to local businesses for Small Business Saturday.

At Renew Beauty in Northpark Center, which just celebrated its 13th anniversary, it’s been constant foot traffic all day.

“We’ve seen such an increase in sales and today was really amazing,” owner Louise Proulx said. ”It’s probably the best crowds I’ve seen since we’ve gotten started.”

At L Bartlett in Snider Plaza, same situation. Manager and Buyer Lizzy Martin said heading into Small Business Saturday she’s hoping it keeps up, but there is a little concern.

“Typically, we do have a larger crowd on Black Friday than Small Business Saturday because I feel like people don’t really know what Small Business Saturday is,” she said.

Small Business Saturday is holiday that was launched by American Express over a decade ago to support the mom-and-pops that compete with the big box businesses.

With inflation and supply chain issues, many say they could use the support.

“Now, it’s like you never really know who can really ship and everything is not normal,” Martin said. “I feel like we’re all trying our best.”

According to a recent “Small Business Saturday” consumer survey commissioned by American Express, 97% of shoppers now recognize the positive impact they can make by shopping small and 85% of them encourage their friends and family to shop small as well.

“They’re not just businesses,” shopper Fred Afshari said. “They’re mothers and fathers and sisters. When you shop at a small business you’re not just a number or just a face, you’re building a relationship. You’re getting personalized service.”

Proulx said, “it’s not just the type of service you can get online. You can have your questions answered. We actually get to see you and you can experience the products and services.”

She said this is what keep has kept her customers coming back year after year and for that, she’s grateful.