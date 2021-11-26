AMES, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM) – The Horned Frogs fell to the Iowa State Cyclones, who won the November 26 game by 34 points.
Iowa State racked up the score with a whopping three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, widening their already substantial lead.
Meanwhile, the Iowa State defense was able to keep TCU contained, allowing a single touchdown in each of the second and fourth quarters.
The Horned Frogs defense was unable to keep the Cyclones in check, making a single sack during the entire game and making zero interceptions.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw one interception and made 15 out of 26 attempts, while Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy made 21 out of 30 attempts.
Meanwhile, Iowa State running back Breece Hall set a record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, matching Bill Burnett's 1968-1970 season record in Arkansas.
TCU’s loss in the final game of the season makes it less likely that they will be able to make a bowl game following a rocky 5-7 season that was made more difficult by the sudden departure of long-time coach Gary Patterson this past October.