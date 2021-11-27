DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects accused of killing an elderly pedestrian during a street race.

Police say that on November 26 at approximately 2:15 p.m., a black Chevy Impala and a yellow Chevy Camaro were racing down Ferguson Road.

Near the 10100 block, the suspect in the Impala struck and killed an elderly pedestrian. The Dallas Medical Examiner said they do not currently know the identity of the victim.

Both vehicles fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid.

Now police are searching for the two suspects and their vehicles.

The Impala is believed to be 2014-2020 LTX/Premier model with chrome side mirror caps and chrome body side molding. It may have damage to the front passenger headlight and fog light.

The Camaro is yellow with a black racing stripe on the hood.

Anyone with information concerning this offense or the suspects and their vehicles should contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Jason Massey, #8465 at 214-671-0012 or by email at Jason.Massey@dallascityhall.com, referencing case number 213904-2021.

Anyone with tips can also call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest and indictment, you may receive an award of up to $5,000.