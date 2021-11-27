GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Hot-shooting Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
Jacob Peterson and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars.
Joe Pavelski, hot on the heels of making his 400th career goal yesterday, had two assists.
Dallas’ Braden Holtby had 25 saves.
Antoine Roussel and Travis Boyd each scored a point for the Coyotes, but Arizona ultimately could not catch up to the Stars' momentum.
