DENTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Mean Green handed the Roadrunners a resounding defeat of 45-23 today, ending hopes for a perfect season.

North Texas’ blowout win is a disappointing end to the season for UTSA fans, who had hoped to go 12-0.

Although the Roadrunners managed to avoid throwing any interceptions, three lost fumbles played a significant role in their loss.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris managed to score a rushing touchdown, but two costly fumbles in the first half led to his being benched in the second.

UNT was also able to covert third downs far more effectively, making 7/13 attempts versus UTSA’s 2/13.

The Mean Green offense held onto the ball for nearly 13 more minutes than UTSA, making 15 more plays over the course of the game.

North Texas running backs Ikaika Ragsdale and DeAndre Torrey played an especially impressive game, scoring two and three touchdowns respectively.

Penalties also took a toll on the Roadrunners, setting them back a total of 68 yards across five flags.

In contrast, UNT was only called for three penalties that took them back 25 yards.

The game marked the first time a top 25 team had ever played in UNT’s 10-year-old Apogee Stadium.

Despite the disappointing loss, UTSA is still playing in the Conference USA championship game Friday.

Meanwhile, North Texas improves to 2-47 against ranked opponents.

