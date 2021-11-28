DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – North Texas needed to win its final five regular-season games to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green did it – and the last victory was the most noteworthy of the bunch.
North Texas knocked No. 15 UTSA from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 45-23 blowout Saturday, ending their dreams of a perfect season.READ MORE: Three-Year-Old Girl Shot In Fort Worth
The Mean Green improved their own record to 6-6, becoming one of 83 teams to reach bowl eligibility this season.READ MORE: 'It Looks Pretty Dang Busy:' North Texas Airports Brace For Busy Holiday Season
With enough slots for 82 bowl teams, one eligible team will be left out.
For a while, it looked like there might not be enough six-win teams to fill the spots, but upset victories by North Texas, Virginia Tech, Tulsa and LSU pushed the number higher.MORE NEWS: 'Heading Home Today Empty Handed:' Aaron Tschritter Passed Away In Dallas Car Crash, Sister & Wife Say
