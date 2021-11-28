NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, DFW News, domestic violence, Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Department officials said Sunday night that they arrested a young man suspected of killing his teenage ex-girlfriend.

At about 6:18 p.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a call from a witness who said that she had received a phone call from the suspect, 20-year-old Edgar Ramirez.

READ MORE: North Texas Police Officers Escort Body Of Euless Detective Killed By Drunk Driver To Funeral Home

The witness told officers that Ramirez told her that he had killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released.

Officers quickly located Ramirez at his apartment and arrested him while they searched for a crime scene.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Menorah Lighting At The Dallas Galleria Kicks Off Festival Of Lights

In the course of their investigation, Dallas detectives determined that the victim had been reported missing a day earlier, on November 27, in Balch Springs.

The suspect admitted to the detectives that he killed the victim and led them to her body in a wooded area.

The suspect also revealed he had taken the suspect’s vehicle to a remote location in Dallas and burned it.

MORE NEWS: He's... Out? Matthew McConaughey Says 'No' To 2022 Governor Run

Police have not yet released the victim’s name or a motive and are continuing to investigate.

CBSDFW.com Staff