DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Department officials said Sunday night that they arrested a young man suspected of killing his teenage ex-girlfriend.
At about 6:18 p.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a call from a witness who said that she had received a phone call from the suspect, 20-year-old Edgar Ramirez.
The witness told officers that Ramirez told her that he had killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released.
Officers quickly located Ramirez at his apartment and arrested him while they searched for a crime scene.
In the course of their investigation, Dallas detectives determined that the victim had been reported missing a day earlier, on November 27, in Balch Springs.
The suspect admitted to the detectives that he killed the victim and led them to her body in a wooded area.
The suspect admitted to the detectives that he killed the victim and led them to her body in a wooded area.

The suspect also revealed he had taken the suspect's vehicle to a remote location in Dallas and burned it.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name or a motive and are continuing to investigate.