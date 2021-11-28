DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Kyle Kuzma scored 10 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored the clinching four points in the closing seconds as the Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114 on Saturday night in a hotly contested home game.
Caldwell-Pope finished with 16 points. Daniel Gafford added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Luka Doncic had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who lost for only the second time in eight home games after missing three weeks earlier this month due to sprained knees and ankles.
The Mavs will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home tomorrow, November 29, at 7:30 p.m..
