FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police Department officials said today that a man walked into the Tarrant County Jail Lobby holding his three-year-old daughter, who had been shot.
They said that the incident is believed to have occurred in the Stockyards area while the man and his daughter were in a vehicle.
The child’s condition is currently unknown and the Fort Worth Police Department is investigating.
CBS 11 is looking into this story and this post will be updated as more information is available.