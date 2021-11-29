FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth firefighters got a 3-alarm apartment fire under control around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29 on the city’s west side.
The fire broke out at the Cassidy Apartments 8700 North Normandale, the Cassidy Apartments.
The fire department said 16 units were damaged by the fire, but it wasn’t yet clear how many people were displaced.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
Roanoke Fire Department and Lake Worth Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire.