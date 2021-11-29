FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused of killing Euless Police Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes in an alleged drunk driving crash Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27, remains in the Tarrant County Jail with his bond set at $300,000.

Dylan Molina, 26, is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and one count of accident involving death.

Molina reportedly had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and was acting intoxicated.

According to police, he tried to run away from the scene but some neighbors managed to hold him until officers arrived.

Cervantes’ wife and children were injured in the crash.

“I don’t know that there are enough words in the English language to convey the heartbreak you have,” Euless Police Chief Mike Brown said. “You can try, but words fail when it’s just something needless and tragic like this.”

Cervantes had been with the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years and served with the El Paso Police Department for eight years before that.

“Just a great man,” said Chief Mike Brown. “If you’re an old guy like me and you have kids, you want your son to grow up like that. If you’re a kid, you want him to be your dad.”

Cervantes was off-duty when police say an alleged drunk driver ran a red light and slammed into his car around 1:30 p.m. in Lake Worth.

He died at the scene, and his wife and two children were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say Cervantes’ wife had surgery and as of Sunday night, was still in critical, but stable, condition. The couple’s two children are also in the hospital recovering from serious injuries.