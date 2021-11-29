FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD officials announced today that three schools are each receiving $10,000 grants for campus wellness activities from the UNT Health Science Center.
The UNTHSC chose TCC South/FWISD Collegiate, Hubbard Heights Elementary School, and Como Montessori because of their demonstrated success with wellness programs this school year through an initiative called HSC Presents FitWorth.
TCC South/FWISD Collegiate and Hubbard Heights Elementary School have received their checks, and Como Montessori will be presented with theirs on Monday, November 29.
READ MORE: Shoppers Back In Stores This Black Friday, But Shopping Season Kicked Off Weeks Ago
HSC Presents FitWorth and the FWISD Health & Physical Education Department teamed up earlier this spring for a wellness initiative that included educational videos and lessons, physical activities, and pre- and post-learning assessments that covered a variety of wellness topics.
Each winning school had the highest percentage of student participation in the wellness initiative.
FWISD's Health and Physical Education Director Dr. Roina I. Baquera is excited for the opportunity these grants will make possible.
“We are so honored to be a part of FitWorth, in partnership with UNTHSC, and proud of our Fort Worth ISD schools that participated in this local wellness program. We applaud the commitment of these schools to support healthier learners, healthier educators, and healthier school communities,” Dr. Baquera said.