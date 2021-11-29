by Nicole Nielsen | CBS 11

HASLET, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s Cyber Monday and more than 60 million Americans are expected to shop what is said to be one of the biggest sales days of the year.

But your order won’t just magically arrive at your door.

Fulfillment centers and organizing facilities are in full swing.

Amazon’s air hub in Haslet is funneling half a million packages a day, the company said.

“We have certainly seen an increase in demand here in DFW. We’ve got over eight million people in North Texas, all of whom like to shop,” said Amazon representative Daniel Martin.

The hub is the only one of its kind in Texas.

Inside, packages are sorted by robot before being shipped off across the nation.

Eighteen flights filled with orders take off each day.

“They are going to the East and West Coast,” Martin said. “They are really going everywhere.”

Cyber Monday being one of the largest shopping days of the year, staff says it’s vital they’re prepared.

“It’s no secret that there have been supply chain issues, we really have been gearing up for this all year. We’ve invested heavily in transportation infrastructure. More planes in the sky, trucks on the road. All of those things are really helping us deliver for our customers this holiday season,” Martin said.

Americans are estimated to spend around $11.3 billion shopping on Monday alone.

Experts say if you plan to shop online the best thing you can do, is order early.